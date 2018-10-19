However, their opinions on which of the two time zones should be adopted permanently are divided almost evenly: The Ministry of Transport and Communications on Wednesday reported that 238,000 (52%) of respondents to its online survey stated their preference for winter time and (48%) 216,000 for summer time.

Most Finns are of the opinion that the seasonal switch between summer and winter time should be abolished.

The survey was hosted on Otakantaa.fi, an online service maintained by the Ministry of Justice, between 26 September and 12 October. It drew a total of roughly 677,000 responses and 359,000 open answers, the majority of which (220,000) were apparently by bots, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The Finnish government will publish a summary and analysis of the 140,000 valid open answers in November.

The respondents were also asked to comment on a number of time zone-related statements.

Almost a half (49%) of respondents estimated that it is important or somewhat important that the time difference to Scandinavia and Central Europe does not increase from the current one hour. Only 13 per cent of respondents contrastively stated that they disagree with the statement partly or fully.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has also commissioned a survey on the issue from TNS Kantar. Almost nine in ten (87%) respondents expressed their support for scrapping the daylight saving arrangement and shifting permanently to either summer or winter time.

Almost a half (47%) of the 1,087 respondents also voiced their support for adopting winter time, while (39%) voiced their support for summer time.

The survey was carried out between 22 and 27 September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi