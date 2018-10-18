JHL on Wednesday revealed that over 10,000 of its members from the cleaning, food services, property maintenance and sports and culture service industries will participate in the political strike as of Monday, 22 October.

The Trade Union for the Public and Welfare Sectors in Finland (JHL) has announced it will launch a two-day strike in protest of a government proposal to make laying off easier for small businesses.

The strike, it stated, may affect the supply of food to schools, daycare centres and elderly homes, the cleaning of properties, and the carrying out of property maintenance work. Some libraries, cultural centres and municipal sports facilities may additionally be closed for the duration of the strike.

JHL said it is unfortunate that the strike will cause inconvenience to third parties but argued that it has no choice but to take action due to the insistence of the government to move forward with its controversial legislative proposal.

“The government is kowtowing to employers by stubbornly pushing forward the bill, which would divide employees into two classes depending on how large their workplace. The government cannot unilaterally dictate employment terms in Finland. The unions must stand up to the undermining of employment terms,” said Päivi Niemi-Laine, the chairperson at JHL.

“The show put on by Prime Minister [Juha] Sipilä (Centre) changes nothing,” she added.

The overtime and shift-trading ban launched earlier by the trade union will end at midnight on Sunday, 21 October. JHL has a total roughly 200,000 members.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi