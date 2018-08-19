“The reasons for the arrests were mainly related to disorderly conduct,” tweeted a spokesperson for South-western Finland Police Department.

Turun Sanomat has reported that a total of 11 people were brought into custody during demonstrations organised in Turku on Saturday, the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left two dead and eight wounded in the city in South-west Finland on 18 August 2017.

Police released seven of the people brought into custody by roughly 6pm on Saturday, according to Turun Sanomat.

Three of the four who remain in custody will be interrogated on suspicion of offences and one on suspicion of resistance to a person maintaining public order, but also they are expected to be released after interrogations.

South-western Police Department has estimated that the three demonstrations staged in the city drew a crowd of over 1,500: Roughly 300 people took part in a protest held by the fascist Nordic Resistance Movement, another 300 in one held by the anti-immigrant Kansallismielisten Liittouma, and over 1,000 in a counter-demonstration called Turku Ilman Natseja (Turku without Nazis).

The District Court of South-west Finland in June sentenced the knife-man to life in prison for two murders committed with terrorist intent and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent. The 23-year-old Moroccan man, Abderrahman Bouanane, has voiced his intent to appeal against the ruling and has until the end of this month to submit his appeal.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi