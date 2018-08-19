20
Mon, Aug

Domestic
Tools
Typography
Over 1,000 people are estimated to have participated in a demonstration called Turku Ilman Natseja (Turku Without Nazis) in Turku on Saturday, 18 August.
Over 1,000 people are estimated to have participated in a demonstration called Turku Ilman Natseja (Turku Without Nazis) in Turku on Saturday, 18 August.

 

Turun Sanomat has reported that a total of 11 people were brought into custody during demonstrations organised in Turku on Saturday, the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left two dead and eight wounded in the city in South-west Finland on 18 August 2017.

“The reasons for the arrests were mainly related to disorderly conduct,” tweeted a spokesperson for South-western Finland Police Department.

Police released seven of the people brought into custody by roughly 6pm on Saturday, according to Turun Sanomat.

Three of the four who remain in custody will be interrogated on suspicion of offences and one on suspicion of resistance to a person maintaining public order, but also they are expected to be released after interrogations.

South-western Police Department has estimated that the three demonstrations staged in the city drew a crowd of over 1,500: Roughly 300 people took part in a protest held by the fascist Nordic Resistance Movement, another 300 in one held by the anti-immigrant Kansallismielisten Liittouma, and over 1,000 in a counter-demonstration called Turku Ilman Natseja (Turku without Nazis).

The District Court of South-west Finland in June sentenced the knife-man to life in prison for two murders committed with terrorist intent and eight attempted murders committed with terrorist intent. The 23-year-old Moroccan man, Abderrahman Bouanane, has voiced his intent to appeal against the ruling and has until the end of this month to submit his appeal.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

www.welcome.fi
ICP2

Week's Most Popular Articles

Finland in the world press

Helsinki Finland Cloudy, 17 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 5:47 am   |   Sunset: 8:58 pm
66%     6.3 m/s     34.101 bar
Forecast
Mon Low: 12 °C High: 16 °C
Tue Low: 12 °C High: 17 °C
Wed Low: 9 °C High: 18 °C
Thu Low: 15 °C High: 20 °C
Fri Low: 17 °C High: 21 °C
Sat Low: 15 °C High: 20 °C
Sun Low: 13 °C High: 19 °C
Mon Low: 12 °C High: 20 °C
Tue Low: 13 °C High: 20 °C
Wed Low: 13 °C High: 21 °C

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners