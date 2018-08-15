The project is part of a wider effort to monitor the effects of the much-criticised activation model.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) have launched a research project to examine how the adoption of the activation model for unemployment security has affected the unemployed.

Kela on Tuesday revealed that only 10 per cent of the recipients of unemployment benefits whose benefits were cut after the first monitoring period satisfied the criteria laid out in the activation model between April and June. Almost 90 per cent of the recipients will contrastively remain ineligible for their full unemployment benefits.

“An estimated slightly over 10 per cent of people whose benefits were cut after the first monitoring period satisfied the activity criteria during the second monitoring period,” it said in a press release.

Adopted in January 2018, the activation model prescribes that unemployed job seekers must work a minimum of 18 hours, earn a minimum of 241 euros through self-employment or participate in employment services for a minimum of five days over each 65-day monitoring period. A failure to satisfy the criteria will result in a 4.65 per cent cut in unemployment benefits for the next monitoring period.

Kela and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health aim to provide new insight into, on the one hand, how job seekers have satisfied the so-called activity criteria and, on the other, why job seekers have failed to satisfy the criteria.

The joint research project is also expected to shed light on how the activation model has affected the number of unemployment benefit applications and the use of unemployment benefits.

