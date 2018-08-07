Juhamatti Kalima from Jyväskylä writes on Facebook that his unemployment benefits were suspended for two months on grounds that he had neglected to inform the employment authority of his decision to cancel his registration for a job search training.

The Central Finland TE Office’s decision to suspend the unemployment benefits of a 34-year-old teacher has stirred up widespread debate on social media.

Kalima had registered for the training in order to comply with the activation model for unemployment security but cancelled his participation after he found a job before the training started. He had registered as an unemployed job seeker immediately after his fixed-term teaching job ended in June, as it was uncertain whether he would be able to find another fixed-term job for the autumn.

“Wrongly employed – a cautionary example of dealing with TE Offices,” he starts his post, which has since been shared thousands of times.

He estimates that the suspension of benefits will ultimately cost him approximately 2,000 euros.

Leena Kauhanen, the head of customer service at the Central Finland TE Office, says she is unable to comment on individual cases but adds that, in general, job seekers are required under law to inform employment authorities of changes in their situation.

“It’s certainly regrettable for the customer, but you should always remember to agree on changes with the authorities,” she said. “The legislation is unconditional in that respect.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi