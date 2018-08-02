FMI reported that mean temperatures were 5ºC higher than usual in Lapland and 2.5–4.0ºC higher than usual in other parts of Finland, amounting to a nationwide mean temperature of 19.6ºC and signalling an increase of 0.4ºC from the previous record of 19.2ºC set in 1941.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) on Wednesday confirmed what many probably already suspected: July 2018 was the warmest on record dating back to the start of the 1900s.

The highest temperature (33.7ºC) was recorded in Vantaa, Southern Finland, on 18 July and the lowest (-1.7ºC) in Salla, Lapland, on 1 July. The mercury hit the 25ºC mark a total of 27 times in Finland in July, representing a new high since 2010 when the often elusive mark was breached a total of 30 times.

Rainfall, by contrast, fell short of seasonal averages in most parts of the country. Monthly rainfall was as low as a fifth of the average in Åland Islands and parts of Western and Central Finland, according to FMI.

The sun shone for roughly 300–350 hours in southern and central parts of the country and for 350–400 hours in south-western and northern parts of the country. The number of sunshine hours was high particularly in Northern Finland: In Sodankylä, for example, the sun shone for 160 hours more than the monthly average, signalling a new high since 1980.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Otto Ponto – Lehtikuva