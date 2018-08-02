Telanne on Wednesday commented on the controversy kindled by reports that Anttikoski was denied the position because her husband and child would not have moved with her to Tampere.

Kai Telanne, the chief executive of Alma Media, says Päivi Anttikoski was not among the three final candidates for the position of senior editor-in-chief at Aamulehti, a daily newspaper published in Tampere by Alma Media.

“Family reasons have never been a selection criterion for us. They certainly didn’t have any impact on this or any other recruitment process,” he commented in an interview with Lännen Media on Wednesday.

Also other applicants for the position have stated that they were asked personal questions in the interviews.

Telanne underscored that personal matters were discussed only at the initiative of the applicants: “The senior editor-in-chief candidates were simply asked if they’d be ready to move to the newspaper’s subscription area. An applicant may have told what the rest of the family plans to do in that context.”

Anttikoski, he added, was eliminated from consideration in the semi-final stage of the recruitment process.

Anttikoski was appointed as the director of government communications by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) on 19 December, 2017. She worked as a journalist, news producer and news editor-in-chief for MTV between 1998 and 2014, and as an editor-in-chief for Helsingin Sanomat between 2014 and early 2017.

Police have opened an investigation to determine if the case meets the elements of employment discrimination.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi