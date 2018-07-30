The review found that the square-metre prices of old, two-room residential units were on average four per cent higher than in the corresponding six-month period one year earlier.

The sales of old dwellings in housing companies decreased by three per cent year-on-year in Finland between January and June, indicates a market review conducted by Huoneistokeskus, a real estate broker based in Helsinki.

In Greater Helsinki, the number of old two-room residential units sold fell by five per cent from the corresponding period last year. The square-metre prices of old, two-room units increased by eight per cent while the average time it took to them lengthened by five per cent, according to Huoneistokeskus.

“This may be an indication that the prices of two-room flats have reached a point where demand is falling or supply simply isn’t sufficient,” analyses Ari-Matti Purhonen, the managing director of the real estate agency.

Huoneistokeskus’ market review is based on data gathered from real estate agencies by the Central Federation of Finnish Real Estate Agencies (KVKL).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jarmo Stenmark – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi