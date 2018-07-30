The Finnish Financial Ombudsman Bureau (Fine) has according to the newspaper determined in three recent rulings that the life insurance provider can be held liable for losses arising from investment-related insurance policies sold by its agent, Aalto Bankers.

Customers of Aalto Bankers may be entitled to compensation from SEB Life, a life insurance company owned by Sweden’s SEB Group, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The Helsinki-based financial advisor and asset management company has specialised in selling complex and high-risk investment products to elderly customers. Helsingin Sanomat reported last week that a pensioner lost over 14,400 euros over a one-year period due to bad investment advice given by Aalto Bankers.

The financial services provider has cited financial difficulties as a reason for not compensating the pensioner for the losses.

Helsingin Sanomat writes that the case is believed to be the first ever in the country in which a major life insurance company has assumed responsibility for losses suffered by small investors due to the actions of its agent. The ruling, it adds, may prompt a flood of compensation claims, as life insurances have been a large and profitable business for insurance companies.

Karim Tähtivuori, the head of legal affairs at SEB Finland, confirms to the newspaper that SEB will pay or has already paid compensations in compliance with the rulings issued by Fine.

The newspaper also reveals that a total of 15 disputes related to Aalto Bankers have been brought to Fine, the investment complaints board of which has ruled on four of the cases, recommending in each case that the customer be compensated fully for their losses.

Aalto Bankers was reproached, for example, for recommending inappropriate investment products and providing misleading information on the value of investments to its customers.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva