“McKinsey’s estimate is that 330,000 jobs will disappear and roughly 800,000 jobs will change in Finland by 2030,” he said in a seminar organised by Talouselämä at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki on Thursday.

Working life changes caused by automation, robotisation and disruptive technologies will affect over a million jobs in Finland, says Jouko Pölönen, the chief executive-in-waiting at Ilmarinen.

Pölönen acknowledged that the nature of the working life has changed steadily over the past few decades but estimated that the pace of change will only increase in the years to come.

He also reminded that the net effect of automation is expected to be positive, with estimates suggesting automation could create roughly 360,000 new jobs in the country. “But the pace of change will be extremely fast for education and the working life in Finland,” he added.

Ilmarinen is one of the largest pension insurance companies in Finland.

