The FMI on Monday forecast that temperatures across the country will drop midway into this week before rising again in time for next weekend, when scores of young people are expected to celebrate the end of the school year.

Finns have a few more days to enjoy the unusually warm early-summer weather, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

“After that, the forecasts show signs of a fundamental change in the existing meteorological conditions,” a meteorologist at the FMI stated on Twitter.

The temperatures are therefore to drop closer to seasonal averages all across Finland.

Foreca estimated last week that the shift in the existing conditions will bring about a considerable change in temperatures especially in northern parts of the country, where the mercury will drop by up to 10°C. The drop in southern parts of the country is likely to be roughly five degrees, according to the private weather forecasting company.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Onni Ojala – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi