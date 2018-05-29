30
Wed, May
People enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather in Tokoinranta Park in Helsinki on Monday 28 May 2018.
Finns have a few more days to enjoy the unusually warm early-summer weather, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

The FMI on Monday forecast that temperatures across the country will drop midway into this week before rising again in time for next weekend, when scores of young people are expected to celebrate the end of the school year.

“After that, the forecasts show signs of a fundamental change in the existing meteorological conditions,” a meteorologist at the FMI stated on Twitter.

The temperatures are therefore to drop closer to seasonal averages all across Finland.

Foreca estimated last week that the shift in the existing conditions will bring about a considerable change in temperatures especially in northern parts of the country, where the mercury will drop by up to 10°C. The drop in southern parts of the country is likely to be roughly five degrees, according to the private weather forecasting company.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Onni Ojala – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

Helsinki Finland Fair (day), 18 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 4:10 am   |   Sunset: 10:27 pm
47%     8.0 m/s     34.507 bar
Forecast
Wed Low: 15 °C High: 20 °C
Thu Low: 12 °C High: 16 °C
Fri Low: 10 °C High: 19 °C
Sat Low: 11 °C High: 22 °C
Sun Low: 13 °C High: 22 °C
Mon Low: 12 °C High: 20 °C
Tue Low: 8 °C High: 16 °C
Wed Low: 7 °C High: 17 °C
Thu Low: 9 °C High: 21 °C
Fri Low: 11 °C High: 22 °C

