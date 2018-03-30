The measures, they believe, would improve the employment rate and competitiveness of Finland.

Labour market organisations have drawn up four measures to expedite and facilitate the efforts of employees to develop their occupational skills while working for the government’s upcoming framework session.

The organisations draw attention to the importance of lifelong learning, calling for new measures to support the re-employment of people employed in industries and positions affected by structural change.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) reveals in a press release that the organisations are also proposing that a pilot be launched to develop the occupational skills of people employed in sectors affected by structural change.

“Let’s create a model that enables employees to start a new career or pursue further education with training programmes shorter than the units making up current vocational degrees. The pilot would take advantage of partnerships between education institutions and public and private employment service providers,” it envisions.

A new digitisation and artificial intelligence education programme, in turn, would strengthen partnerships between employers and higher education institutions and the wide-ranging expertise of especially the highly educated, the labour market organisations view.

They also urge the government to guarantee the quality and availability of education and employment services following the implementation of the regional government reform.

“Moving public employment services from industrial and employment administrations to the counties must be carried out in a way that guarantees the quality, equality and effectiveness of the services across the country,” they say.

The organisations additionally recommend that regional employment trials be continued until the end of 2019 and that the experiences and operating models derived from the trials be utilised in developing employment services. They also call for the introduction of a learning badge to draw attention to the skills job seekers have obtained as part of their daily life.

The availability of skilled labour is billed to be one of the key issues on the agenda as the government convenes to draft its budget outlines for the years to come at the upcoming framework session.

Estimates suggest that up to a million Finns could require re-training over the next decade.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jarmo Stenmark – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi