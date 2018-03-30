The finance and business-oriented weekly writes that the blame should be placed partly on insufficient preparatory work and partly on the unemployed themselves. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, it highlights, took more than six weeks to send detailed instructions on how to apply the new model to the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices).

Almost a half of the unemployed have seen their benefits dwindle as a consequence the adoption of the activation model for unemployment security on 1 January, 2018, reports Talouselämä.

“The work started so vaguely and with so vague instructions that at the beginning everyone was just looking at each other,” Jorma Ukkonen, the director of the Uusimaa TE Office tells Talouselämä. “The instructions for applying the law were received in early February. The instructions were specified at the end of February, and continue being specified.”

Drafting the instructions was the responsibility of Pirkko Mattila (BR), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Jari Lindström (BR), the Minister of Employment, sought to add a sense of urgency to the preparatory work in an interview with Talouselämä in mid-February.

Ukkonen adds that some unemployment benefit recipients have apparently decided to wait for the situation to clear up. He also points out that while a small share of the unemployed have ignored the activity criteria, others have successfully found employment.

“According to Statistics Finland, the number of part-time employees has risen by 24,000. That points to a growth rate of six per cent,” he says.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), however, has estimated that the activation model has yet to have a notable impact. It points out that while 42 per cent of unemployment benefit recipients met the activity criteria in December, the percentage has only increased moderately since the adoption of the activation model – to 46 per cent between January and March.

