The Ministerial Committee on European Union Affairs in January approved a proposal by Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, that the country begin lobbying for the abolition of the summer-time arrangements of the EU.

Finland sprung forward to daylight savings time at 3am on Sunday, 25 March, while it continues to canvass support for its proposal to abolish the seasonal exercise across the European Union.

The impetus for the proposal was a citizens’ initiative presented to the Parliament on 10 November, 2017.

The Parliament gave its unanimous support for the initiative but recognised that the government will be unable to act on it because the biannual turning of the clocks is regulated by the European Union.

The government, however, has drafted a document justifying its opposition to the daylight savings time for presentation to the European Commission, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Ending the biannual turning of the clocks will require that the EU directive on summer-time arrangements be either amended or repealed.

The government proposes in the document that the commission not only draft an initiative to amend the directive but also assess the impact of the proposed abolition.

Daylight savings time was instituted in Finland in 1981. The seasonal exercise has come under growing criticism in recent years due to studies linking it to a number of health-related issues, including strokes and cardiac arrests.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi