Finnish authorities have obtained confirmation that the Finnish citizen who was reported missing in Dubai on 4 March has been found.
The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) announced yesterday evening they have been in contact with the woman in question. The investigation into her reported disappearance has consequently been discontinued.
The woman has also been in touch with her family members in Finland, according to a press release from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.
Detained in Dubai, a British non-governmental organisation, reported earlier yesterday that two of the three people who went missing while aboard a yacht off of the coast of Goa, India, have been released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The third person aboard the yacht, however, remains unaccounted for, it said.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva