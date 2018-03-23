The report sets forth a number of measures to reduce the over-indebtedness of consumers in Finland.

The Consumers’ Union of Finland has welcomed the final report presented earlier this week by a government-appointed equality task force headed by Juho Saari, a professor of social and health policy at the University of Tampere.

The Consumers’ Union on Thursday, however, stated that the measures should be supplemented as the report neglects to draw attention to what it believes is one of the most effective measures to reduce over-indebtedness – prohibiting the advertising of payday loans.

“Advertising payday loans must be prohibited,” it declared in a press release.

“The measures forwarded in the task force report, such as expanding the scope of the interest rate cap to loans exceeding 2,000 euros, are very commendable,” it continued.

Juha Beurling, the head secretary of the Consumers’ Union of Finland, pointed out that it is virtually impossible for anyone to avoid being exposed to the effective advertisements of payday loan providers.

“They encourage those in desperate need of money to take out their first payday loan, which easily leads to a very costly cycle of debt,” he said.

Finnish policy makers have similarly recognised the risks associated with the growing debt burden of households and launched a number of legislative projects to address the problem.

The advertisement of short-term loans with excessive interest rates was prohibited in the Netherlands in mid-2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi