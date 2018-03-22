A picture taken on March 14, 2018, shows the skyline of Dubai with the Burj al-Arab in the foreground and Burj Khalifa in the background.

The Finnish woman and French-American man who reportedly went missing while onboard a yacht off of the coast of Goa, India, on 4 March have been released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), their families have said according to Detained in Dubai.

The British non-governmental organisation reminds that the third person believed to be missing, Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, remains unaccounted for.