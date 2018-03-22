The Finnish woman and French-American man who reportedly went missing while onboard a yacht off of the coast of Goa, India, on 4 March have been released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), their families have said according to Detained in Dubai.
The British non-governmental organisation reminds that the third person believed to be missing, Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, remains unaccounted for.
|
Related posts:
Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating the possible disappearance of a Finnish woman living in Dubai in close collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, but shed no further light on the reported incident or its investigation.
Detained in Dubai is a not-for-profit organisation helping the victims of the justice system of the UAE.
HT
Photo: Giuseppe Cacace – AFP/Lehtikuva