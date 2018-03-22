22
Thu, Mar
A picture taken on March 14, 2018, shows the skyline of Dubai with the Burj al-Arab in the foreground and Burj Khalifa in the background.
The Finnish woman and French-American man who reportedly went missing while onboard a yacht off of the coast of Goa, India, on 4 March have been released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), their families have said according to Detained in Dubai.

The British non-governmental organisation reminds that the third person believed to be missing, Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, remains unaccounted for.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating the possible disappearance of a Finnish woman living in Dubai in close collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, but shed no further light on the reported incident or its investigation.

Detained in Dubai is a not-for-profit organisation helping the victims of the justice system of the UAE.

Photo: Giuseppe Cacace – AFP/Lehtikuva

