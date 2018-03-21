Her family members have indicated that they have been unable to contact her for two weeks. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unusual and, according to media reports, involved a princess in distress and an ex-spy who was orchestrating the princess’ escape from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating the possible disappearance of a Finnish woman living in Dubai.

The trio went missing while onboard a yacht off of the coast of Goa, India, on 4 March, according to Detained in Dubai, a non-governmental organisation helping victims of the justice system of the UAE.

The British non-profit organisation has named the other two missing persons as Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, and Hervé Jaubert, a dual citizen of France and the United States. Contact was lost with all three after a distress call placed to the non-governmental organisation to report gunfire by Latifa on 4 March.

She was desperate to leave the country after being “held captive, tortured and abused,” according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The first media outlet to write about her disappearance in Finland was Turun Sanomat. KRP says in a press release it is investigating the disappearance in close collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Giuseppe Gagace – AFP/Lehtikuva