The sponsors of the initiative sponsors argue that the taxes are inequitable in that they are levied on earnings that have already been taxed: “The inheritance tax as such is needlessly harsh [and] targets earnings that have already been taxed. These taxes promote, rather than reduce, inequalities.”

A citizens’ initiative demanding that gift and inheritance taxes be abolished has received the 50,000 statements of support required for presenting it to the Finnish Parliament.

They also highlight that the inheritance tax is particularly problematic for people in married and registered relationships in the event of the death of their partner or loved one. The inheritance tax, they add, is problematic also from a moral standpoint in such circumstances because it is effectively a way for the state to punish people who are grieving the loss of a partner by allowing it to tax their shared belongings.

Both Sweden and Norway have already abolished their gift and inheritance taxes, the former in 2004 and the latter in 2014.

Kauppalehti reported a few weeks ago that the gift and inheritance tax is deemed unnecessary by roughly one-third of Members of the Finnish Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout / kansalaisaloite.fi

Source: Uusi Suomi