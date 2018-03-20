20
Tue, Mar
Pitch Perfect
×

Message

Debug output of Perfect Link with Article Images on Facebook PRO

Check this page in Facebook Object Debugger to reload cache

fb:app_id - 166300693740417
og:description - The loan-to-value ratio limit will be lowered from 90 to 85 per cent for other than first-time home buyers on 1 July, 2018, as per to a decision by the executive board of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.
og:image - images/2018/March/fin_fca-mortgage_cap.jpg

Domestic
Tools
Typography
First-time home buyers may continue taking out mortgages worth up to 95 per cent of the value of collateral posted at the time of loan approval.
First-time home buyers may continue taking out mortgages worth up to 95 per cent of the value of collateral posted at the time of loan approval.

 

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has revealed that its executive board has decided to adjust the loan-to-value ratio limit for new mortgages by five percentage points, writes Kauppalehti.

The decision prohibits mortgage lenders from granting mortgage applications exceeding 85 per cent of the fair value of the collateral posted at the time of loan approval by other than first-time home buyers. The mortgage cap for first-time home buyers will remain at 95 per cent.

The Financial Supervisory Authority says the mortgage cap was adjusted in an attempt to curb household indebtedness. The cap for first-time buyers, on the other hand, was not adjusted in order to facilitate the entry of new home-owners to the real estate market.

Household indebtedness is perhaps the greatest vulnerability associated with the financial system of Finland, according to Kauppalehti. The ratio of household debt to disposable income has crept up steadily for almost two decades, hitting 128 per cent in the third quarter of 2017.

The Financial Supervisory Authority also continues to urge mortgage lenders to refrain from providing irregular, extended re-payment periods and mortgage payment holidays without sufficient grounds.

The new mortgage cap will come into effect on 1 July, 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

www.welcome.fi
ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Finland in the world press

Helsinki Finland Mostly Cloud (day), -2 °C
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 6:20 am   |   Sunset: 6:36 pm
71%     9.8 m/s     34.033 bar
Forecast
Tue Low: -6 °C High: 0 °C
Wed Low: -11 °C High: 0 °C
Thu Low: -1 °C High: 2 °C
Fri Low: -5 °C High: 0 °C
Sat Low: -6 °C High: 0 °C
Sun Low: -2 °C High: 1 °C
Mon Low: -1 °C High: 1 °C
Tue Low: -2 °C High: 1 °C
Wed Low: -4 °C High: 0 °C
Thu Low: -5 °C High: 0 °C

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners