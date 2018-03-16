The amendment, which is part of the ongoing preparations for the regional government reform, has been designed to temporarily enable private service providers to, for instance, interview, assess the service needs of and draft employment plans for unemployed job seekers.

The Finnish government has begun drafting a legislative amendment that would allow the use of private service providers in the production of employment services on a wider scale.

“Trials will be carried out to make sure the launch goes as smoothly as possible when the counties start their operations in 2020,” Jarkko Tonttila, a development manager at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, explains in an interview with Talouselämä.

The regional government reform will transfer responsibility for the organisation of employment services to the 18 counties to be established upon its planned implementation in 2020.

Tonttila points out that the amendment can theoretically grant private service providers access to a market worth as much as 400 million euros. The exact size of the market, he adds, is difficult to gauge because the counties will be able to decide the extent to which the services will be outsourced to the private sector.

The Private Employment Agencies Association (HPL) is confident that the private sector has a lot to offer to unemployed job seekers: greater flexibility, closer ties to businesses, more in-depth knowledge of several industrial sectors and more advanced tools.

“It is slow to increase or decrease personnel in the public sector,” Minna Vanhala-Harmanen, the chairperson of the board at HPL, says to the business-oriented weekly. “Purchased services are a way to adjust the services based on how much and what kind of services are needed.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi