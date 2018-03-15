Turku, the most populous city and administrative centre of the region, has introduced a number of measures to support its businesses and consolidate the growth, including several education-related projects aimed at increasing the number of skilled technology workers in South-west Finland.

South-west Finland is experiencing a robust, sustained period of economic growth that is estimated to create some 30,000 new jobs in the region in the years to come, writes Tekniikka&Talous.

The projects seem to already have borne fruit: the number of applicants to upper-secondary vocational programmes in the field of mechanical engineering rose by 42.5 per cent between 2016 and 2017. The Turku University of Applied Sciences, similarly, has started to develop its instruction and infrastructure in the field of technology.

“What is important is building education paths and expanding cross-institutional studies in the field of technology with Åbo Akademi University, the University of Turku and the Lappeenranta University of Technology,” says Vesa Taatila, the rector of the Turku University of Applied Sciences.

Stepping up joint research efforts and international co-operation is equally important, he adds.

A joint, nationwide marketing campaign has also been launched to attract talent to and increase the visibility of South-west Finland.

“We are calling attention not only to the open jobs, but also to the quality of life – how it is possible to live a bit better, how easy the daily life is and how everything is nearby,” tells Saara Malila, the director of communication at the City of Turku.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi