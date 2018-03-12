Nordea Union Finland (Nousu) announced yesterday its members will go on strike between 6am on 3 April and 11.59pm on 6 April. Trade Union Pro, in turn, revealed that the employees of OP Financial Group will stage a four-day strike as of 26 March and those of the Savings Bank a four-day strike between 9 and 12 April.

Numerous strike warnings were issued in the financial sector of Finland on Sunday.

Danske Bank’s employees will additionally resort to industrial action between 9 and 12 April, according to Trade Union Pro.

The industrial actions will be taken in a bid to make progress in the ongoing collective bargaining talks that were launched in the financial sector last October and that have continued under the supervision of National Conciliator Minna Helle since December.

Helle conceded last week that the preconditions for resolving the labour dispute are non-existent, adding that the bargaining talks would only continue in the event that both of the parties involved agreed to budge on their demands.

“We’ve tried to find a solution, but if there’s no willingness to find an agreement through negotiations we’ll have to go down another road. Pro is all for local bargaining, but those demanding it want local dictation,” commented Jorma Malinen, the chairperson of Trade Union Pro.

Both Nousu and Trade Union Pro have stated that the main obstacle to making progress in the negotiations are the demands of employers that employees could be assigned weekend shifts without their consent.

Service Sector Employers (Palta), by contrast, has argued that weekend shifts cannot be based solely on voluntarism.

“Customer services must be available under all circumstances. The renewing financial sector needs a permanent and easily adoptable working time system, the costs and contents of which are known to employers in advance,” Tuomas Aarto, the chairperson of Palta, said in February.

Trade Union Pro has also begun preparations for launching sympathy strikes in the other sectors it represents.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi