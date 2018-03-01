The OECD recommends in its newly published economic survey that the country overhaul its tax and social security systems to promote employment and economic growth.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) policy recommendations for Finland are a sound basis for the coalition negotiations held after the parliamentary elections of 2019, views Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance.

“I’d say this is a solid foundation for any coalition government to address these issues,” Orpo commented to Uusi Suomi on Wednesday, 28 February.

“I think the gist of the report is that reforms are needed. We know what our structural problems are. They’re our low employment rate and the factors contributing to it: rigid labour markets, labour matching, work incentives, business environment, innovation and internationalisation. We need new answers to all of these,” he said.

Orpo is currently the frontrunner to succeed Juha Sipilä (Centre) as the Prime Minister of Finland in 2019, according to opinion polls.

Finland has previously taken good notice of the recommendations of the OECD. The activation model for unemployment security, for example, was introduced roughly two years after the intergovernmental organisation urged the country to develop its unemployment benefits in a direction that encourages job seekers to find employment.

The much-berated activation model was adopted at the beginning of 2018.

