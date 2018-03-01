Law enforcement authorities have made progress in a pre-trial investigation into an assault that took place last weekend in Kulomäki, Vantaa.
The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that a Pakistani man born in 1974 was assaulted to within an inch of his life in Kulomäki, Vantaa, sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday.
|
Related posts:
The victim sustained multiple injuries in the attack and remained in hospital care at the time the press release was issued. The investigators do not believe the assault was racially motivated.
The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department will continue its pre-trial investigation into the assault by interrogating the suspect and interviewing both the victim and eyewitnesses.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva