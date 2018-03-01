Police have confirmed that they are investigating an assault that left a Pakistani man within an inch of his life in Vantaa between last Saturday and Sunday.

The Eastern Uusimaa Police Department confirmed in a press release on Tuesday that a Pakistani man born in 1974 was assaulted to within an inch of his life in Kulomäki, Vantaa, sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday.