“The sub-zero temperatures will be the most severe between late Monday and early Tuesday, and on Tuesday morning,” said the on-duty meteorologist at FMI on Sunday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) has issued a cold weather warning for southern and central parts of Finland for Monday and Tuesday. The warning is intended especially for risk groups, such as children, elderly people, people with respiratory diseases and people working outdoors.

Foreca, a private weather forecasting company, has similarly urged residents to brace for cold weather and drawn particular attention to the combined effect of the low temperatures and strong winds.

“Colder times are ahead. Pay attention to the combined effect of wind and sub-zero temperatures,” its meteorologists tweeted on Sunday.

Both of the weather forecasting companies expect the mercury to drop to anywhere between -10 and -20°C in southern and central parts, and to between -15 and -30°C in northern parts of Finland on Monday and Tuesday. Wind chill, however, will make temperatures in southern and central parts of the country feel as cold as -29°C.

FMI points out that such extreme temperatures can cause respiratory problems in people with asthma and other problems in children, elderly people and other people with poor blood circulation in the extremities.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi