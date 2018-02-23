“The announcement is extremely regrettable, if that is indeed the conclusion [the government] has reached. They’ve ignored the good results and positive feedback we’ve gotten from the unemployed. We’ve created new good practices that have clearly been effective based on the numbers and statistics,” he stated to Uusi Suomi on Thursday.

Lauri Lyly (NCP), the Mayor of Tampere, has expressed his regret with the announcement that the employment service trial conducted by ten municipalities in Pirkanmaa will not continue after 2018.

“If the trial is ended, these results can’t be used to improve the employment situation. The trial period will have been too short,” added Lyly.

Jari Lindström (BR), the Minister of Employment, confirmed earlier this week that the government is not prepared to extend the trial beyond this year because the trial is not in line with the objectives of the upcoming regional government reform.

The trial has seen the ten participating municipalities take over as the organisers of employment services for over 20,000 basic allowance, social assistance and labour market subsidy recipients. The regional government reform, meanwhile, will re-assign the responsibility to the counties established as part of the reform.

Lindström also revealed that the intention will be to utilise the results and best practices derived from the ongoing trials for the trials to be launched later by the counties.

