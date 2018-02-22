“It’s unfortunate that there’s a conspiracy theory circulating on social media that we have ties to Suvi Lindén,” Olli Isotalo, the chief executive of the state-owned defence contractor, lamented in a news conference in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Patria affirmed yesterday that it is not involved in any joint ventures in Uganda with Suvi Lindén, an-ex Minister of Communications.

“But no such ties exist,” he stressed. “Suvi Lindén was not there on our behalf, and we have no knowledge of what was [her] business there.”

Patria on Wednesday also announced the departure of a third executive of its land business division, Patria Land Systems. The executive had given permission to a businessman to market the products of Patria in Uganda and Mozambique, and had been aware of the fact that the middle-aged businessman was accompanied by Lindén on his trip to Uganda.

The Finnish businessman was found dead in a hotel room in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on 6 February.

The state-owned company reiterated its admittance that giving the marketing permission and letter of authorisation to the businessman was a mistake. Isotalo argued, however, that the mistake was not a major one as, even though the permission had been given, it would have been unlikely that the government granted an export permit to Uganda.

Patria also said it has examined its decision-making processes in regards to consulting contracts and taken action to improve its internal processes. The land business division, for example, will henceforth have to get approval for all country selections and consulting contracts from the executive board of the division.

“We’ve decided that we don’t want our sales teams to make decisions on whether to enter these kinds of new markets but that everything will go through the executive board,” said Isotalo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi