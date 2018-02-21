Statistics Finland reported yesterday that the trend of the employment rate rose to 70.9 per cent in January, prompting several economists to predict that the employment rate target is within the government's reach.

The Finnish government will reach its target of raising the employment rate to 72 per cent if the economy continues to grow at a rate of around three per cent, states Jari Lindström (BR), the Minister of Employment.

Lindström on Tuesday estimated that the activation model for unemployment security is needed although economic growth has been the main reason for the improved employment situation.

“It’s needed to really activate people. It isn’t a model for bullying but a model for activating. We’ve seen it as an increase in demand at TE Offices (Employment and Economic Development Offices),” he stated in an interview with Uusi Suomi.

He suggested that the much criticised model has not proven effective only because of the threat of sanctions but because job seekers have a genuine desire to seek employment services and find employment.

“What has happened is exactly what we hoped for,” he said.

Lindström also interpreted the latest employment statistics as an indication that people in disguised unemployment and others who had previously given up on their hope of finding employment are beginning to return to the labour markets. People are considered to be in disguised unemployment if they are willing and available to work within a fortnight but have not actively looked for a job over the past four weeks.

“The people who are returning from disguised unemployment to the labour markets are slowing down the growth in employment,” said Lindström.

