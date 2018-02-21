“The first 1,000 days have been hard for the government and for me personally as prime minister. But the results we have achieved are rewarding and instil confidence in the future,” he writes in a guest contribution to Suomenmaa, the official mouthpiece of the Centre Party.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) believes the results speak for themselves when it comes to evaluating the first 1,000 days in office of his government.

“I’m working to produce results or suffer the consequences. Now I can say that the results have been or will be produced,” he adds.

Sipilä attributes that achievements of his government especially to the strategic government programme.

“I’m particularly pleased with the excellent development of the employment situation. The current employment rate (70.9%) is ahead of schedule on the path towards the target of 72 per cent set for the end of the electoral term in the government programme. These figures are at their highest levels for 27 years,” he says.

He also reminds that many questioned the attainability of the employment rate target as recently as one year ago. “My response to them was that if I don’t believe in it who will,” he writes.

Finland, he rejoices, has not only caught up with other economies but emerged as one of the best-performing economies in all of Europe, having managed to reverse its debt trajectory, reduce the overall tax rate and move forward with a number of key structural reforms.

“We can put an end to living on debt according to plan. The improved situation is gradually also having an effect on the daily lives of Finns,” says Sipilä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi