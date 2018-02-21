The public broadcasting company revealed yesterday that a forensic autopsy found traces of the substances in the liver, kidneys and urine of the middle-aged man. The investigators found no signs of a struggle or any other indications that a crime had occurred, and determined the cause of death as oxygen deficiency induced by mixed drug intoxication.

Ugandan officials have announced that traces of cocaine and a pesticide were found in the remains of the Finnish businessman who was found dead in a hotel room in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on 6 February, reports YLE .

The officials also shed further light on the arrests made in connection with the investigation, revealing that a woman who met the businessman at the airport, another woman and a driver have been brought into custody.

Helsingin Sanomat has reported that the middle-aged man is one of a total of five foreign nationals who died in Uganda between 5 and 19 February. A Swedish man, for example, was found dead with traces of drugs in his body in another hotel in Kampala on 5 February, according to the local newspaper Daily Monitor.

A press release issued by local officials indicates that the two deaths are not believed to be connected.

The Finnish businessman was in the country distributing marketing materials for the products of Patria, a state-owned defence manufacturer. He also had with him a letter of invitation signed by Frank Kaka Bagyenda, the director general of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), the counter-intelligence agency of Uganda.

The officials said yesterday that the letter of invitation was a forgery.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Lehtikuva/AFP/STR

Source: Uusi Suomi