The objective of the legislative project is to establish a nationwide operational reserve of 2,000 reserve police personnel that would support police operations in certain, pre-determined circumstances if the resources of the police were insufficient.

The Ministry of the Interior has begun drafting the legislative amendments required to establish a reserve police in Finland, indicates a newsletter distributed by the Finnish Police.

“The new reserve police system has been designed to replace the ultimately dysfunctional [old] reserve police, which has failed to keep up with the times also in terms of the legislation,” says Tomi Vuori, a Deputy National Police Commissioner on the National Police Board.

The legislation currently stipulates that members of the reserve police can only be assigned duties under extraordinary circumstances, a fact that has resulted in a high threshold for activating the reserve.

The Finnish Police and Finnish Defence Forces have already signed an agreement for developing the reserve police with the objective of recruiting military personnel released from reserve duty for the reserve police and utilising them in responding to internal security-related tasks.

Jussi Niinistö (BR), the Minister of Defence, has expressed his excitement with the co-operation agreement.

“The Defence Forces’ reserve […] consists of a large number of people who have completed the training for military police officers, whose reserve police training would be a cost-efficient solution in the spirit of overall national defence,” he wrote in the second half of last year in a blog on Puheenvuoro.

