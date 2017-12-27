Almost a fifth (17%) of women who responded to the survey revealed that they will start looking for bargains before Christmas, and 30 per cent that they will start looking for bargains between Christmas and New Year’s.

Most Finns are interested in what the mid-season sales have to offer, indicates a survey by the Finnish Commerce Federation.

Men, on the other hand, are less interested in taking advantage of the price reductions: nearly a half of male respondents told that they pay no attention to the campaigns or that they are unable to say when they will start looking for bargains.

The mild weather experienced this autumn suggests there should be no shortage of winter clothes, and sports equipment in the bargain bins, reminds the Commerce Federation.

Its survey also found that young people start browsing the sales when older age groups are still celebrating Christmas. Nine per cent of under 25-year-old respondents said they will start paying attention to the sales campaigns as early as on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

The Commerce Federation reports that although domestic retailers face increasingly fierce competition from global e-commerce giants, the majority of consumers continue to do their mid-season shopping in domestic brick-and-mortar shops. Online retailers, however, appeal especially to male and under 35-year-old consumers, according to the survey.

For example, only a little over a quarter (28%) of the age group said they bought nothing from the mid-season sales after Christmas in 2016.

Jaana Kurjenoja, the chief economist at the Commerce Federation, predicts that the mid-season sales could also be given a boost by visitors from Russia.

“Russian visitors are unlikely to go on the kind of shopping spree we have witnessed in years past, but we could very well see a two per cent bump in sales. It will be visible especially in the capital region and close to the eastern border,” she states in a press release. “Chinese visitors are expected to give an even bigger boost to the service sector in Northern Finland.”

A total of 2,160 15–79-year-old consumers were interviewed for the survey by Kantar TNS.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi