He reminds in his blog that alcohol consumption tends to correlate with the availability of alcoholic beverages. Alcohol-related health issues, deaths and other phenomena associated with alcohol – such as drink driving – similarly tend to increase parallel to the strength of alcoholic beverages consumed.

Kari Uusikylä, a professor emeritus of education at the University of Helsinki, has voiced his concern and disappointment with the new alcohol act passed by the Finnish Parliament.

“While the Parliament was celebrating the new alcohol act, in the same building a boozy person was taken to hospital and another was in a drunken rampage, picking fights, throwing drinks on the floor and trying to forcibly kiss a female Member of the Parliament,” he wrote on 21 December, 2017.

“So much for the European drinking habits that people all around the country will soon be getting used to with the help of stronger beers and alcopops.”

Uusikylä also draws attention to forecasts indicating that the de-regulation of alcohol retail sales will reduce the prices of strong beers by as much as 40 per cent.

“Every rural grocery shop will soon have something cheap for you to get wasted. I predict that instead of civilised alcohol consumption, we will see an increase in boorish binge drinking and all its side effects,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi