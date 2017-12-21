Nissinen was ruled to have violated his official duties by being involved in acquiring management coaching services for the Office of the Prosecutor General from Deep Lead, Lahti-based a management consulting firm where his brother serves in “a key capacity,” in 2010–2015.

Prosecutor General Matti Nissinen was handed a fine of 1,720 euros for violation of official duty on Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Finland (KKO).

His brother is the board chairman and majority shareholder of Deep Lead.

KKO, in its ruling, drew attention to the explicit nature of regulations concerning exclusion from decision-making based on a possible conflict of interest arising from a personal relationship, thus concluding that the act had been deliberate rather than negligent. Nissinen, however, was ruled not to have benefited financially from the wrongdoings.

“It was impossible to consider the act negligent when taking into consideration the position and responsibilities of Nissinen, and the effect of the senior-most prosecutor on the operations of and confidence in the entire Prosecution Service,” it said.

Nissinen had admitted to being involved in deciding on the acquisitions but denied that he had deliberately violated his official duties. He argued that his difficult life situation and active interest in coaching-related matters clouded his judgement, causing him not to recognise the need for exclusion.

He was also accused of violating his official duties while serving as District Prosecutor at the Prosecutor’s Office of Eastern Finland. The charges, however, were rejected on grounds that the statute of limitations had expired.

Nissinen, who was suspended from office for the duration of the investigation and trial proceedings, is expected to resume his official duties on Thursday, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The Ministry of Justice, however, will assess in the weeks to come whether or not there should be further repercussions for him.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi