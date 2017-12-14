The state-owned airline has cancelled dozens of flights and experienced considerable delays in recent days due to severe weather conditions in Central Europe and heavy snowfall at Helsinki Airport. Its woes have been compounded further by an overtime ban introduced by the Finnish Aviation Union, according to a press release from Finnair .

Finnair has announced it expects to be able to resume regular operations for the most part on Thursday.

“We are extremely sorry for the delays and cancellations. We apologise to all our customers for the disruptions,” Piia Karhu, the head of customer experience at Finnair, said on Wednesday.

She also admitted that the airline was not fully prepared to assist the number of people who were stranded at the airport due to a lack of hotel capacity in Southern Finland.

“We delivered all available sandwiches, beverages and blankets to our customers at the airport during the night, and showed resting areas for families, elderly people and other passengers needing immediate rest. However, our measures weren’t sufficient in this situation, and we apologise sincerely for that,” said Karhu.

Staff members of Beijing Capital International Airport were at Helsinki Airport on Monday to learn how airports are operated under extreme weather conditions.

“Welcome to learn how world famous snowshow works! Beijing Airport staff already here studying. Difficult weather conditions forecasted for Tuesday at Helsinki Airport,” a spokesperson for the airport tweeted on Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva