The objective of the overhaul is to create a fairer responsibility-sharing system for examining asylum applications between the member states.

The European Parliament on Thursday voted 390 to 175 in favour of commencing negotiations with member states for revising the Dublin Regulation, a regulation prescribing that the member state of first arrival is responsible for examining the application of an asylum seeker.

The Parliament is recommending that the member state of first arrival should no longer be solely responsible for examining asylum applications and that asylum applicants be distributed more evenly across the European Union. A member state that refuses to shoulder their share of the burden would also risk losing part of their funding from the union.

Most Finnish Members of the European Parliament voted for the proposal. Jussi Halla-aho (PS) was the only to vote against the proposal, while Paavo Väyrynen (CP) and Hannu Takkula (Centre) voted blank.

Finland has a total of 13 representatives in the European Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi