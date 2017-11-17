The question falls within the purview of Paula Risikko (NCP), the Minister of the Interior.

Silvia Modig (Left Alliance) has submitted a written question concerning the forced returns of unsuccessful asylum seekers who have yet to receive a decision on their employment-based residence permit applications.

The forced returns of unsuccessful asylum seekers who have found employment and applied for an employment-based residence permit before their asylum application was rejected have recently kindled widespread public debate in Finland.

An Afghan family based in Kyyjärvi, Central Finland, for example, was to be removed forcibly from the country despite the father having applied for an employment-based residence permit after essentially securing a permanent job in Finland. The deportation was ultimately suspended because his wife and young child could not be located by law enforcement authorities.

Päivi Nerg, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of the Interior, told Uusi Suomi in September that the issue has been identified and that measures to address it have been taken.

Both Nerg and Risikko have also encouraged asylum seekers who find employment while waiting for a decision on their asylum application to apply for an employment-based residence permit.

Modig underlines in a press release that a smooth flow of information between the authorities responsible for processing and acting on different types of residence permit applications is key for ensuring no applicant is removed forcibly from the country before their application has been processed.

“It is both inhumane and stupid to pick up someone who earns a living, is attached to the society and is very likely to receive an employment-based residence permit, to place them in a detention centre and, ultimately, to use coercive measures to fly them to a conflict region,” she slams.

“Finland needs labour immigration to be able to address the sustainability deficit and rectify the dependency ratio. It is not only economically rational but also humane to promote labour immigration in circumstances where a historically high number of people have left their home country to seek a better life.”

“Perhaps this is a good opportunity rationalise our strict bureaucracy,” writes Modig.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi