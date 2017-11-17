Statistics Finland on Thursday reported that the rents of non-subsidised homes rose by 2.4 per cent year-on-year and those of government-subsidised homes by 2.6 per cent in the third quarter of the year. In Greater Helsinki, it added, the rents of non-subsidised homes increased by 2.3 per cent from the corresponding period last year.

Rents continued to creep up in Finland between July and September.

The numbers correspond to a national average increase of 2.5 per cent.

When compared to the previous quarter, the rents of non-subsidised homes crept up by 0.6 per cent and those of government-subsidised homes by 0.5 per cent.

Statistics Finland’s data also indicate that rents have outpaced consumer prices since early 2012.

Helsingin Sanomat reported yesterday that tenants paid an average of 18.56 euros in rent per square metre in the capital region and 11.82 euros per square metre in the rest Finland between July and September.

Timo Metsola, the board chairman of Vuokraturva, believes especially the rents of studio flats will continue to increase due to revisions introduced to the housing allowance system, which effectively enable students to pay higher rents.

“There’s no way you should consider this development healthy,” he analysed in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

He pointed out that the demand for small rental homes is high particularly in the capital region, where the booming interest has evened out the differences in the rents of studio flats of various sizes.

“The rent of an 18-square-metre flat is almost the same as that of the 28-square-metre flat next door. You’re no longer paying specifically for the size of the flat, but in the current market situation there seems to be a certain unit price for a flat where you get to live by yourself. And it isn’t particularly cheap, regardless of the size,” said Metsola.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Irene Stachon – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi