Four people – one train passenger and three conscripts – lost their lives and several others were injured in the accident.

The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority has called for the immediate closure of the level crossing that was the scene of a deadly collision between a passenger train and an off-road military lorry in Raasepori, Southern Finland, on 26 October.

The Safety Investigation Authority on Wednesday submitted its report on the accident risk associated with the level crossing to the Finnish Transport Agency and Finnish Transport Safety Agency (Trafi), concluding that the crossing is currently highly dangerous.

The report calls particular attention to three risk factors: the angle of convergence, sight line and the proximity of the nearest highway.

The Safety Investigation Authority highlights that the road and railroad converge at an angle of 43 degrees, even though regulations stipulate that the angle of convergence for level crossings must be at least 58.5 degrees and, in most cases, 72–90 degrees.

The on-site investigations also found that the sight line to the right changes for motorists approaching the level crossing from the east, decreasing to 480 metres when eight metres from the outer rail. The decree on sight lines prescribes that the maximum speed for trains is 80 kilometres an hour when the sight line is 480 metres and 120 kilometres an hour when the sight line is 720 metres.

The maximum speed limit for trains at the site of the accident is nevertheless 120 kilometres an hour, according to the Safety Investigation Authority.

The accident risk at the level crossing, it adds, is also heightened by the fact that the crossing is situated no more than 47 metres from a highway running parallel to the railroad.

The Safety Investigation Authority concludes that the said factors pose such a high accident risk that it is necessary to close the level crossing to traffic until measures to improve its safety have been taken.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva