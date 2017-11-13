The historic and long-awaited announcement of the commencement of services on the 14-kilometre extension of Helsinki Metro was made on Friday by Suvi Rihtniemi, the chief executive of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

“It’s wonderful that we’ll finally be able to provide rail services also in southern Espoo and Lauttasaari,” she rejoiced in a press conference organised by HSL, Helsinki City Transport (HKL), the City of Espoo and Länsimetro Oy.

The first metro train will depart from Matinkylä towards Vuosaari, Helsinki, at 5.09am on Saturday.

HKL on Friday announced all of the issues detected in the metro system have either been repaired or scheduled for repair in the days to come.

Ville Lehmuskoski, the chief executive of HKL, revealed that electric transformers were still being installed at Matinkylä on Thursday and Friday. The final inspections, maintenance and tests, meanwhile, would be conducted at the eight stations added to the northernmost metro system in the world during the course of this week.

Jukka Mäkelä (NCP), the Mayor of Espoo, said in the press conference he is confident that the extension will not only serve the local population but also promote sustainable growth across the entire capital region.

Helsinki and Espoo, he pointed out, are important drivers of the national economy.

“From an economic viewpoint, it’s important that the growth and development corridor formed around the West Metro becomes an increasingly competitive environment also for businesses and jobs,” he stressed. “We’ll launch services on one of the world’s safest metros, where each station consolidates to the identity of its surroundings.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi