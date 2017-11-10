The consumer goods manufacturer joined a growing list of well-known companies earlier today by stating it will end all co-operation with the low-cost retailer unless its management and ownership publicly reject extremist thinking.

Fiskars has issued an ultimatum to J. Kärkkäinen, a chain of low-cost department stores headquartered in Ylivieska, North Ostrobothnia, reports Markkinointi & Media .

J. Kärkkäinen has come under intense scrutiny from consumer goods manufacturers due to the views of its owner and managing director, Juha Kärkkäinen. Helsingin Sanomat reported last month that the managing director has been convicted of ethnic agitation and given editorial control of its freely distributed magazine to the Nordic Resistance Movement.

Finlayson and Otava ended their co-operation with J. Kärkkäinen already in 2015. Helkama, in turn, announced it is seriously considering severing ties with the low-cost retailer in October, 2017.

Fiskars on Friday pointed out that the retailer has repeatedly received media attention in contexts that do not reflect its own views and values. It also reiterated its commitment to corporate responsibility and non-tolerance for extremism.

The Fiskars Group also consists of well-known consumer brands such as Arabia, Iittala and Hackmann.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi