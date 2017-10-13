The Blue Reform has verified that it has collected the requisite number of support cards and will begin its transformation from an association to a political party next Monday, tells Sampo Terho, the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports.
“It is now certain that a new reform-oriented party that looks into the future and advocates for change will be established in Finland,” he stated in a press release on Wednesday.
“We are already a ruling party and will therefore immediately have the opportunity to contribute to the economy, employment and security in Finland.”
A total of 5,000 signed support cards from citizens who are entitled to vote in parliamentary elections are required for entering a new party into the party register, according to the act on political parties.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi