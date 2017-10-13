13
Fri, Oct

“It is now certain that a new reform-oriented party that looks into the future and advocates for change will be established in Finland,” says Sampo Terho, the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports.
The Blue Reform has verified that it has collected the requisite number of support cards and will begin its transformation from an association to a political party next Monday, tells Sampo Terho, the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports.

“It is now certain that a new reform-oriented party that looks into the future and advocates for change will be established in Finland,” he stated in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are already a ruling party and will therefore immediately have the opportunity to contribute to the economy, employment and security in Finland.”

A total of 5,000 signed support cards from citizens who are entitled to vote in parliamentary elections are required for entering a new party into the party register, according to the act on political parties.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

