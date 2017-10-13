“It is now certain that a new reform-oriented party that looks into the future and advocates for change will be established in Finland,” says Sampo Terho, the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports.

The Blue Reform has verified that it has collected the requisite number of support cards and will begin its transformation from an association to a political party next Monday, tells Sampo Terho, the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports.

