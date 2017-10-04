Job seekers will soon be able to browse and apply for all the job openings reported to the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices).

Public employment services will take their first major step into the digital age by the end of this year with the launch of the beta version of a new job-finding service, Työmarkkinatori.

The online service can be used to browse and apply for all job openings reported to the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices). Job seekers using the service will be asked to create a profile listing their occupational skills and previous work experience, which the system will use to filter and highlight job openings suitable specifically for them.