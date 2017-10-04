Public employment services will take their first major step into the digital age by the end of this year with the launch of the beta version of a new job-finding service, Työmarkkinatori.
The online service can be used to browse and apply for all job openings reported to the Employment and Economic Development Offices (TE Offices). Job seekers using the service will be asked to create a profile listing their occupational skills and previous work experience, which the system will use to filter and highlight job openings suitable specifically for them.
The service has already been playfully dubbed the Tinder of labour markets.
“It’s not just a joke, but the idea really is pretty much the same. We’ll match job seekers with the demand for occupational skills,” explains Mikko Rantahalme, a project director at the Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment.
“It’s quite a good comparison as long as you don’t take it too seriously. We’ll match workers and job openings by combining the strengths of the public and private sector.”
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi