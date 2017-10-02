Taking place on Vantaan Golfpuisto, the incident was apparently filmed by one of the perpetrator’s friends.

A golfer has been filmed decapitating a goose on a golf course in Finland. The video shows the man lining up his golf club with the back of the bird’s neck, before taking a full swing and severing the animal’s head.

The video was uploaded to LiveLeaks on Friday under the title ‘Finnish Golfer Kills Barnacle Goose’, sparking worldwide disbelief and an investigation by the golf club.

Ville Nurmi, Managing Director of Vantaan Golfpuisto, confirmed that the police have been informed and a criminal report has been filed. Nurmi also revealed that the offender was not a member of the golf club. “We condemn the case completely,” he told reporters.

“It is impossible to understand,” said Juha Korhonen, Executive Director of the Finnish Golf Association. “Such behaviour is in complete contravention of all the values and principles on which the game of golf is built.”

“The Golf Association is pleased that the police have taken up the case and will carry out an investigation,” Korhonen added. “Vantaan Golfpuisto has also acted decisively. We hope that the police will find out the identity of the person and that he will be punished accordingly.”

Staff at the golf park have been deeply shocked by the incident. The Finnish Golf Association has taken this opportunity to issue a reminder that “respect for nature is a central part of the game of golf and golfing etiquette.” The statement continues: “Golf courses are rich and peaceful habitats for dozens of bird species and other animals that are an integral part of the natural environment.”

Dan Anderson – HT

Photo: Lehtikuva / SPO Sports / Vesa Moilanen