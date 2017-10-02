“It’d be like using a bandage for a heart attack,” she stated to Uusi Suomi on Saturday.

Turning asylum seekers away at the border is an “inexplicable solution” to a situation caused by conflicts and climate change, Katja Mannerström, the chairperson of the Green Women’s Association, comments in response to the asylum policy views of the Centre Party.

“Migration caused by conflicts and climate change can’t be eradicated by turning people away at the border between Finland and Sweden. That’s really an emergency solution that’d only see us shut down inside our borders. It’d definitely not be in the best interests of Finland.”

The Centre on Friday urged Finland to turn away asylum applicants arriving at its borders from safe countries without delay.

The Green League’s views on the so-called expedited return could not be further away from those of the Centre Party, tells Mannerström.

“The Dublin Regulation’s return system should in our opinion be abandoned entirely,” she states. “It has proven utterly dysfunctional and places too big a burden on certain countries. It isn’t sustainable for the EU.”

The Green League, she adds, instead encourages the union to adopt a common asylum policy and establish a new system of burden-sharing to ensure that all member states, including Finland, take greater responsibility for settling asylum seekers and that no disproportionate burden is placed on countries such as Italy and Greece.

Mannerström explains that stepping up returns to these countries would be counter-intuitive as they are already grappling to come to terms with a massive influx of asylum applicants.

If the Dublin Regulation was interpreted as rigorously as possible, she adds, Finland would effectively not be required to settle any asylum seekers due to its location in the north-eastern corner of Europe.

“Coming here is so difficult. You have to travel through many countries,” she says. “I don’t think we should take advantage of this but be a country that also shoulders its responsibility.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi