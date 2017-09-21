“The North Korean nuclear weapons programme is a threat to global peace, and it must be stopped,” stated Niinistö.

President Sauli Niinistö urged the international community to take action to put an end to the nuclear weapons programme of North Korea in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, on 20 September .

Finland and the European Union, he underscored, stand firmly behind the sanctions imposed against the rogue nation and call on others to do the same to send a clear signal that no further provocations will be tolerated. A solution, however, can only be sought through negotiations that involve North Korea, according to Niinistö.

The international community should also promptly introduce concrete measures toward nuclear disarmament because the risk of global catastrophe persists as long as nuclear weapons continue to exist.

“The [non-proliferation treaty] remains the cornerstone of global non-proliferation and the foundation for nuclear disarmament,” viewed Niinistö.

He also touched upon the ongoing efforts to reform the United Nations, estimating that transparency, accountability, efficiency and gender balance should be at the core of the UN System. The UN, he added, should also strive for a more inclusive peace process to ensure all parties to a conflict – including the marginalised – are given a voice in the process.

“Women, children and young people often pay the highest price in conflicts, but they can also help to pave the way out of the crisis,” he reminded.

Niinistö highlighted that Finland has contributed to the establishment of the Nordic Women Mediators, a network to promote the meaningful participation of women in all stages of conflict prevention and resolution, and continues to advocate the use of mediation in conflict resolution.

“Mediation efforts, when successful, prevent conflicts and decrease human suffering,” he said.

He also drew attention to the importance of paying close attention to other types of security issues, such as terrorism and health security.

“Countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism is a shared priority,” he said before turning his attention to pandemics. “We must take health security more seriously. Diseases travel across borders and synthetic biology is an emerging threat. Better prevention and national preparedness is called for. We need global multi-partner collaboration.”

Niinistö argued that it is imperative that climate change is tackled together as its “destructive effects” on the environment and, subsequently, on security and migrant flows will be felt all across the globe.

“We have to speed up our efforts – the window to act is closing. The energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables and energy efficiency has to be much faster than we see today. Everyone’s effort is needed,” stressed Niinistö.

The Arctic, he pointed out, is at the forefront of climate change: it is warming at twice the rate than the rest of the world and it has a profound impact on the entire world. “If we lose the Arctic, we will lose the whole world. We need to find ways to slow down the warming of the Arctic,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Angela Weiss – Lehtikuva/AFP