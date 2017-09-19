Such views are particularly common among female and over 65-year-old employees, 68 per cent and 65 per cent of whom, respectively, disagreed with the statement that work communities tolerate diversity.

Only a third of Finns are of the opinion that diversity is accepted at their workplace, finds a survey commissioned by the Association for Finnish Work .

“The benefits of diverse communities have been confirmed by numerous studies, which also apply to work communities. The internal diversity of a work community can translate to a wider variety of skills, and a more creative and successful approach to work tasks,” gauges Tero Lausala, the managing director of the Association for Finnish Work.

“People of various backgrounds both provide new information to businesses and challenge the established practices, which at times may be unintentionally slowing down operations.”

The survey also found that over a half (63%) of employees believe the society enables them to reach their ambitious goals. The vast majority (97%) of respondents also indicated that working together and helping others are ways to conceive new ideas and promote the well-being of the entire work community.

“It is not self-evident that differences are accepted at workplaces, even if the desire to do so is there,” comments Hanna Ekman, a director at Autism Foundation Finland.

“Finns’ belief in the power of co-operation, however, provides an excellent foundation for fostering a tolerant climate,” she adds.

The survey was conducted as part of Made by Finland, a campaign launched by the Association for Finnish Work and its member and partner organisations to celebrate Finnish work. Taloustutkimus interviewed total of 2,219 18–79-year-old people for the survey in February, 2017.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi