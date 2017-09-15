The electric overload also disrupted services on the main metro line in Helsinki, with eastbound services from Kamppi being operated only intermittently and services between Kamppi and Ruoholahti being suspended completely.

An overload of the electricity supply system forced the premature suspension of test runs conducted on the western extension of Helsinki Metro by Helsinki City Transport (HKL) on Thursday.

“HKL apologises for the delays experienced by passengers due to the disruptions caused by the test runs. We decided to suspend the test runs to be able to serve our customers as well as possible in the afternoon,” Ville Lehmuskoski, the managing director at HKL, stated in a press release on Thursday.

Several minor problems were detected and caused delays across the metro system during the test runs yesterday morning, according to the press release. Lehmuskoski, however, estimated that the problems should not affect the proposed timetable for commencing services on the West Metro in October.

“The observations made during the test runs are important for preparing to operate the West Metro. The detected flaws can be fixed before the start of passenger services,” he assured.

It has thus far been a rocky ride for the West Metro. Services on the 14-kilometre section between Ruoholahti, Helsinki, and Matinkylä, Espoo, were initially set to begin in August, 2016, but a series of unexpected problems have necessitated that the timetable be pushed back to October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva