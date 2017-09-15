Soini reminded that yielding to the demands of abductors would only encourage them to continue committing crimes.

Finland did not pay a ransom to secure the release of a Finnish woman who was kidnapped in Kabul, Afghanistan, in mid-May, Timo Soini (BR), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, underscored in a news conference on Thursday.

“What’s most important is that she is safe and able to return home,” he said while attending the news conference via a video link from Washington DC, the United States.

“The summer has been long and dark for the abductee’s family. Now there’s light on the horizon,” he added.

Soini revealed that the woman was freed as a consequence of international co-operation. He declined, however, to shed further light on the process leading up to her release, and the suspected identity and motives of her abductors, explaining that disclosing such information could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

The Finnish aid worker was abducted from a guest house operated by her employer, Operation Mercy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 21 May after a group of gunmen charged into the premises, killing an Afghan security guard and a German aid worker.

“We mustn’t forget what this is about,” said Soini. “A Finnish citizen has been the victim of a serious crime and in constant danger. I can only imagine the kind of feelings and fears you go through [in such circumstances].”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi